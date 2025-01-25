Watch: Helicopter rescues UAE resident severely injured in accident

A 25-year-old Asian expat sustained serious injuries after he was involved in a major accident in Al Khudaira, Sharjah.

However, the Air Ambulance crew rushed to his rescue soon after they received a request from the National Ambulance to transport him to Al Dhaid Hospital. The crew then saved the life of the resident who was injured in the collision between two vehicles.

A video uploaded by the country's Ministry of Interior shows authorities blocking off a certain area on a road in a secluded area. A car was seen flipped over onto the sand, while the other was still partially on the road.

The rescue team then rushes to get the injured man and performs lifesaving treatment once in the helicopter.