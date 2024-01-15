Watch: Helicopter airlifts injured man from UAE desert

Dubai Police not only granted the bride's wish of having her father by her side but also gave a special wedding gift; they helped furnish the couple's home
An expat was medically evacuated from the Sharjah desert via helicopter after sustaining severe injuries in a bicycle accident.
The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC) has shared a video of emergency personnel carrying the individual, who is of Asian nationality, into a helicopter on a stretcher.The rescue was carried out in coordination with Sharjah Police in the Nazwa region.
According to the Center, medical personnel found that the man had severely injured his back in the accident. They found other injuries on his body as well.
Watch the video here:
He was transported via helicopter to Al Zayed hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Last year, a French cyclist was airlifted from the same region after an accident.
In the past, the NSRC has shared safety tips for those who venture into the desert:
