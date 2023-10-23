Watch: Heavy rains, thunder in UAE; lightning, hail expected this week

Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the robust cooperation between the two nations across the economic spectrum, most notably in the trade and tourism sectors
A cyclone in the Arabian Sea is expected to gradually weaken into a tropical storm and then a depression, the UAE’s weather department has said.
In its latest update about Cyclone Tej, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the category 2 cyclone currently has wind speeds of up to 165kmph. It will weaken into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.
It will have an indirect impact on the country, with rains forecast. The NCM has predicted lightning, thunder, rains and hail in some areas on Wednesday and Friday.
In its five-day weather forecast, the NCM has predicted rainfall in parts of the country till Friday, October 27.
In an advisory issued on Monday, the NCM urged residents to stay away from areas prone to flash floods.
It shared videos showing flooded valleys as heavy rains and hails hit Ras Al Khaimah and Khor Fakkan.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the robust cooperation between the two nations across the economic spectrum, most notably in the trade and tourism sectors
A 21-gun salute was fired in honour of PM Lee Hsien Loong while a contingent of guards stood in formation, extending a traditional welcome
The UAE has been leading a global campaign to mobilise efforts to effect a ceasefire; it has also opened an air bridge to transport life-saving supplies to Gaza
For most of them, it was about having fun and challenging themselves to complete the gruelling race rather than winning it
According to RTA about 72 per cent of the construction has been completed
It is expected to deepen into a category 3 cyclone in the next 24 hours
This week's edition saw 112,615 winners take home a total of Dh1,695,480
The NCM has forecasted rains in parts of the country today