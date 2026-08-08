Watch: Heavy rains hit parts of UAE as summer heat continues

Heavy rain lashed parts of the UAE on Saturday, August 8, as the country remained under a forecast for showers issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

While temperatures soared to a record 49°C in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region, overcast skies gathered across several parts of the country from the morning, with conditions pointing to possible rainfall.

The NCM forecast partly cloudy weather on Saturday, with convective clouds expected to develop over parts of the eastern and southern UAE before extending towards inland areas, bringing a chance of rain.

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Despite the possibility of showers, temperatures are expected to remain high, reaching up to 49°C in some parts of the country. Dubai is forecast to reach 45°C, while Abu Dhabi could see highs of 46°C.

Footage shared by the Storm Centre showed heavy rain sweeping across parts of Sharjah, with roads and surrounding areas seen under a steady downpour as dark, rain-filled clouds covered the sky.

Footage from Abu Dhabi also showed cars driving through heavy rain, with water pouring down and spray rising from the roads as vehicles navigated the intense downpour.

The UAE is experiencing a spell of unstable weather as summer heat remains at its peak, with temperatures soaring to some of their highest levels of the year.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the mercury reached 51.2°C on Wednesday, August 5, as the country experienced a mix of scorching heat and unsettled weather conditions.

The highest temperature recorded nationwide, and the highest so far this year, was 51.2°C in Al Dhafra’s Budu Dafs at 12.45pm UAE time, according to the NCM. On August 1, temperatures had reached 50°C in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh.

The country is now approaching the end of peak summer, with the “Jamrat Al Qayth”, or “embers of summer”, season expected to continue until August 10.