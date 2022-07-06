Watch: Heavy rains for two days straight in UAE; police issue warnings

The pardoned are of various nationalities
UAE
Heavy rains have hit parts of the UAE for the second day straight on Wednesday, prompting warnings from the weather bureau and police.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported heavy rains over multiple areas in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Social media handle Storm Centre shared a video showing a flooded road in Abu Dhabi:
The NCM issued code orange and yellow alerts, signalling hazardous weather conditions in Abu Dhabi:
Dubai residents reported light rains on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Garhoud and Khawaneej.
The weather bureau has forecast cloudy weather conditions for the day “with rainfall over some scattered areas of the country”. Temperatures are expected to decrease gradually.
On Tuesday, the country saw heavy rains and even hail. Storm Centre shared a video that captures the sheer intensity of rains the country saw yesterday:
UAE's weather department had reported heavy rains and strong winds over some Eastern areas. The NCM posted a video of a rain-drenched Al Ain desert on its social media channels. Al Hili, Masakin and Al Shikla areas saw a heavy downpour.
