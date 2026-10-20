Watch: Hailstorm turns desert white as heavy rains hit parts of UAE

Rain and hail swept across parts of the UAE on Tuesday, bringing a dramatic change to the skies over Dubai and Sharjah as dark clouds rolled in.

The unsettled weather brought a mix of heavy showers, rumbling thunder and flashes of lightning, turning familiar streets and desert landscapes into scenes of nature in full force.

In some areas, hailstones rattled against the ground, adding an icy twist to the downpour and giving residents a glimpse of the UAE’s more dramatic side of winter weather.

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In a video shared by Storm AE, hailstones can be seen pelting camels in Sharjah, scattering across the sandy ground around the animals as the shower sweeps through the desert.

The camels remain standing as the tiny ice pellets fall around them, their sharp patter cutting through the sound of the rain. Against the desert backdrop, the unusual sight makes for a striking scene, one that captures the unexpected contrasts of a rainy day in the UAE.

In another video, hailstones can be heard rattling against the surface in Dubai’s Al Heyab area, their steady tapping creating a distinct sound as the rain continues to fall.

The brief shower offers another glimpse of the unsettled weather affecting parts of the UAE.

Hail was also reported in parts of Al Madam, Sharjah, where tiny ice pellets fell across the sandy landscape, creating an unusual sight against the desert backdrop.

Cars continued along the highway as hailstones scattered across the road, while the showers brought a welcome spell of cooler weather. For some residents, the rain offered a chance to step outside, enjoy the fresh air and take in the change from the usual heat.

The wintry-looking shower against the UAE's desert backdrop offered a vivid glimpse of the unstable weather sweeping across the country.

In another video shared by Storm Centre, a heavy downpour sends rain cascading across the area, while thunder rolls overhead and flashes of lightning streak across the sky.

Earlier this year, NCM meteorologist Ahmed Habib told Khaleej Times that El Niño’s influence on the UAE could become more noticeable in autumn, particularly during October and November.

“From autumn, particularly in October and November, El Niño’s effect will be felt over our region. At present, during the summer season, its influence is stronger in East Asia than in West Asia,” Habib said.

The recent spell of unsettled weather across the UAE comes as the phenomenon’s influence is expected to grow.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned that the UAE could see above-average rainfall in the coming months, as El Niño is expected to persist into early 2027.

The phenomenon is forecast to peak in October and November 2026, with the Niño 3.4 index reaching approximately +3°C, indicating a very strong event.

However, El Niño does not automatically mean the UAE will experience extreme rainfall, thunderstorms or flooding. Its effects vary by region and season and depend on other local weather systems.

The NCM has also dismissed viral social media claims directly linking El Niño to severe flooding and unusually heavy rainfall, urging residents to rely on official forecasts and weather warnings.