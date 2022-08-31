Watch: Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions, Garden in the Sky to reopen today; what you need to know

The country has one of the lowest mortality rates from cardiovascular diseases – which account for one-third of all deaths – in the world
You can relive your Expo 2020 Dubai memories from today, September 1, when two pavilions and a rotating observation deck reopen to the public. The legacy site, called Expo City Dubai, officially opens on October 1, but the Mobility and Terra pavilions and the Garden in the Sky will start receiving visitors from Thursday.
Tickets cost Dh50 per person per pavilion, while the Garden in the Sky experience is priced at Dh30 per ride. The pavilion tickets are free for children aged 12 and under, and the Garden in the Sky experience is free for those aged five and under.
The pavilions are open from 10am to 6pm, and the observation deck from 3pm to 6pm. From September 16, Garden in the Sky will start receiving visitors from 10am. Here is all you need to know about the attractions:
The rotating observation deck is a flying garden that soars 55 metres above the ground. The tree-lined open-air upper deck and air-conditioned lower one offer panoramic, 360-degree views of the 4.38-sqkm Expo site. During the six-month Expo, it was among the top attractions, with scores of excited visitors queuing up for the experience.
The biggest draws at the pavilion are its nine-metre-tall, photo-realistic figures from the Golden Age of Arab civilisation, including ancient navigator Ahmad Ibn Majid and celebrated explorer Ibn Battuta. You will be dwarfed by their giant presence, and wowed by their innovations that helped drive global mobility through the centuries.
The name of the pavilion, Alif – the first letter of the Arabic alphabet — symbolises the beginning of progress. Having started at the very beginning of the mobility journey, visitors end it with the future world of possibilities.
Wander through the roots of forests and dive into the blue depths of oceans, as you embark on a sustainability journey at this pavilion.
Terra, which means ‘Planet Earth’, offers an immersive experience through the wonders of the natural world. It demonstrates the damage being done to the planet, and highlights ways you can make a difference before it is too late. Visitors are encouraged to make a pledge towards positive change, with promises ranging from meat-free days, to swapping cars for public transport.
ALSO READ:
Built to be net-zero for both energy and water, it features 1,055 photovoltaic panels arranged on a 130-metre-wide roof canopy and atop a series of ‘Energy Trees’. The pavilion also uses cutting-edge water-reduction strategies, water recycling and alternative water sources.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
The country has one of the lowest mortality rates from cardiovascular diseases – which account for one-third of all deaths – in the world
This spectacle happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, temporarily blocking part of the sunlight
According to a UN report, the city also ranks first in the world for its content standards, digital services, and institutional framework
She had been practising for months before she showcased her skills in front of the judges and beat the earlier record of 28 seconds
The diversity of exceptional works of art on show reflects discerning tastes of collectors in the UAE and the wider region
The sense of ‘losing’ a child may also be compounded by other life events taking place at the same time such as retirement, divorce or menopause
The storm, one of the most powerful on record to hit the US, lashed the coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday
Community members are urged to stay away from the site during the exercise