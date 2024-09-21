Watch: Emotional reunion in UAE as Indian woman finds missing husband after 3 years following KT report

Sanjay Motilal Parmar with wife Komal. KT photos and videos: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

An Indian woman’s long and arduous journey to find her missing husband came to a joyful conclusion on Friday after a Khaleej Times report led to his discovery in less than 10 hours.

The viral story, published on Thursday (September 19) caught the attention of Ali Hasnain, a Pakistani technician from Abu Dhabi. Late that night, Ali reached out to Khaleej Times, revealing that Sanjay Motilal Parmar, 53, had been living with him and his brother, Mohammad Naseem, on Khalifa Street.

Following a quick verification, Khaleej Times informed Sanjay's family of the breakthrough. His son, Aayush, and wife, Komal, were overwhelmed with emotion. “For over three years, we’ve lived in constant heartbreak and uncertainty. Now, it’s finally coming to an end,” Komal said."

Watch videos:

The following morning (September 20), the Khaleej Times journalist drove Aayush and Komal from Dubai to Abu Dhabi for the long-awaited reunion. As they arrived at Sanjay’s shared accommodation, the moment was charged with emotion.

'I missed you both every single day'

The instant Sanjay spotted his wife and son, he rushed toward them, tears already welling up. He embraced them tightly, as if trying to make up for the lost time in a single hug.

Sanjay’s voice cracked as he confessed his guilt. “I missed you both every single day,” he said. “But I didn’t have the heart to call. When I couldn’t reach out for those first few days, I didn’t know how to explain myself. Then days turned into weeks, weeks into months, and before I knew it, months became years. I was ashamed... I didn’t know how to tell you I was failing.”

Sanjay revealed that he lost contact with his family due to financial struggles and immense guilt. “I was cheated by an Indian recruitment agent. I ended up homeless, without a penny to my name. My visa had expired, and I had no way to pay the fines,” he said.

Ali Hasnain and Mohammad Nadeem offered him shelter when they saw his plight. Sanjay had been living with them ever since, assisting Nadeem in his delivery bike business and running small errands. “We clicked instantly. Sanjay is like an older brother to us,” Nadeem shared.

During Ramadan, Sanjay would join his Pakistani hosts for suhoor and iftar. Despite being a vegetarian, the brothers arranged a separate kitchen for him, ensuring he felt at home. “Even though our faiths are different, they treated me like family,” Sanjay added. “Waking up for suhoor and breaking the fast with them during Ramadan felt like I was part of their home.”

Komal expressed her amazement at the bond that transcended faith and nationality. “I’m stunned by the camaraderie here. It’s incredible how people in the UAE, no matter where they’re from, come together in times of need,” she said.