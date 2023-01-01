Watch: Dubai's Burj Khalifa announces return of iconic laser show in 2023

Sheikh Mohamed expresses his aspirations to further strengthen ties between the two countries across all fields
After wowing the city's residents with a jaw-dropping display for New Year's Eve – complete with a stunning homage to the various facets of the UAE and its brave fight against the Covid-19 pandemic – the world's tallest tower and Dubai's iconic landmark, the Burj Khalifa, has announced the return of its iconic laser show.
"Laser lights and the world’s tallest tower, that’s all the makings of a memorable start to the New Year!", it announced, revealing a video showing breathtaking lasers dance across the face of the building.
The shows will run from Wednesday to Sunday and will start at 7:45pm, 8:45pm and 9:45pm.
They will be available until March 31 this year.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohamed expresses his aspirations to further strengthen ties between the two countries across all fields
The Crown Prince of Dubai shares his message for 2023 and hope for the emirate, nation next year
Sheikh Mohamed takes to social media to reflect upon 2022 and share his hope for the next year
From sportspersons to actors, several international stars have flocked to the nation as the world celebrates
Honoured for taking initiative, the expat received two iPhones and other gifts as tokens of appreciation from government authorities
The Ruler of Dubai wishes the country and its people a happy new year
A site inspection was held after which authorities rescued the injured from the location
The fuel rates for next month are the lowest it has dipped to since January 2022