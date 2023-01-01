Watch: Dubai's Burj Khalifa announces return of iconic laser show in 2023

By Web Desk Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 9:50 PM

After wowing the city's residents with a jaw-dropping display for New Year's Eve – complete with a stunning homage to the various facets of the UAE and its brave fight against the Covid-19 pandemic – the world's tallest tower and Dubai's iconic landmark, the Burj Khalifa, has announced the return of its iconic laser show.

"Laser lights and the world’s tallest tower, that’s all the makings of a memorable start to the New Year!", it announced, revealing a video showing breathtaking lasers dance across the face of the building.

The shows will run from Wednesday to Sunday and will start at 7:45pm, 8:45pm and 9:45pm.

They will be available until March 31 this year.

