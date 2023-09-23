Watch: Dubai, Sharjah Airports welcome Saudi passengers on National Day with Arabic sweets, roses

Mohammed bin Salman gave a rare wide-ranging interview to Fox News where he spoke on a variety of topics
Dubai and Sharjah Airports welcomed Saudi passengers with Arabic sweets and roses to celebrate their 93rd National Day.
Dubai and Sharjah Airport staff members congratulated them on the special day, signifying the brotherly relations between both countries, and recognising the preference of many Saudi nationals who opt for Dubai and Sharjah Airports as their primary travel hubs.
"Welcoming our Saudi guests, the #DubaiAirports way. We collaborated with @DubaiPoliceHQ, @GDRFADUBAI and @DubaiCustoms to give our #Saudi brothers and sisters an extra special welcome this #SaudiNationalDay," Dubai Airports posted on X, formerly Twitter.
As of the end of August, 2023, Saudi passengers constituted nearly 10 per cent of total passenger traffic at Sharjah Airport, totalling one million and five thousand passengers.
This marked a significant growth of 57.3 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year. These figures reflect the efforts of the Sharjah Airport Authority to deliver exceptional services, employ cutting-edge technologies and expand the airport's capacity.
In commemoration of the occasion, staff members congratulated the passengers, distributed Arabic sweets and extended their greetings. In light of this heartfelt hospitality, travellers expressed their gratitude for this effort, which indicates the genuineness of Emirati culture.
The passengers also praised the top-notch services and bespoke travel experiences offered by the Airport.
ALSO READ:
Mohammed bin Salman gave a rare wide-ranging interview to Fox News where he spoke on a variety of topics
This will be the first time since 1968 that the Picasso masterpiece will be on display outside the United States
Visitors to the Middle East’s largest theme park destination will have two opportunities to enjoy the Saudi-themed fireworks at 7pm and 9pm
The Ruler of Dubai said that he 'followed the interview' that 'reflected the strength of achievement' in Saudi Arabia
The certificate introduced aims to accredit bands and troupes performing traditional arts after thorough evaluation
The mission has asked people to follow safety instructions issued by the Philippines
A police official underscored failing to stick to the mandatory lane is subject to a fine of Dh400
The new prize structure introduces exciting opportunities for those matching numbers four, three, and two