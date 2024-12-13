Watch: Dubai Ruler's grandson Sheikh Mohammed honoured as 'best cadet' at UK military academy

Photo: X/Sheikh Mohammed

Another Dubai royal has graduated with flying colours from the renowned Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in the UK. This time, it's the grandson of Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed's grandson, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was awarded the Sword of Honour for being the best Cadet at the academy's Commissioning Course 241. The Commissioning Course 241 at RMAS includes a diverse group of international Officer Cadets, each bringing their unique cultural perspectives and backgrounds to the academy.

The prestigious Sword of Honour is sponsored by the State of Kuwait in memory of Sheikh Ali Al Sabah, marking a significant milestone in his military journey and further cementing his place among the elite.

In a social media post on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai congratulated his grandson on his recent graduation at the military academy.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, also expressed his pride in his nephew’s remarkable achievement.

To celebrate the moment, the Crown Prince shared a video of the graduation ceremony on social media, giving followers a glimpse of the special occasion.

In the video, you can see Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum marching forward to receive the prestigious Sword of Honour. With poise, he saluted, shook hands, and then took the sword. Afterward, he proudly marched back, a fitting tribute to his outstanding accomplishment.

In addition, Sheikh Hamdan also posted a picture of the sword on his Instagram story, further celebrating his nephew’s success.

How the academy shaped UAE President's military career In a heartwarming twist, the Dubai Ruler's grandson now follows in the footsteps of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, who graduated from RMAS back in April 1979. Sheikh Mohamed's time at Sandhurst was pivotal in shaping his distinguished military career. At the academy, he received training in armour, helicopter flying, tactical flying, and paratrooper skills. Upon completing his studies, Sheikh Mohamed returned to the UAE to join the Officers' Training Course in Sharjah. Over the years, he has held numerous high-ranking roles within the UAE military, starting as an officer in the Amiri Guard — the country's elite security force — and later as a pilot in the UAE Air Force. His leadership extended to becoming the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Renowned globally, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, commonly known as Sandhurst, has trained members of distinguished families from around the world, including many from the UAE's royal families, before they embark on their military careers. Its legacy of excellence continues to attract aspiring leaders from across the globe. The military academy is one of the UK's most prestigious military academies and serves as the primary officer training centre for the British Army. Located in the town of Sandhurst, Berkshire, its ceremonial entrance is in Camberley, Surrey, southwest of London.