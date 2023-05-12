Watch: Dubai Ruler shares TikTok video on how Emirates Airlines overcame hurdles, critics who said they had 'no chance'

Over the past two days, some establishments were asked to ban guests from entering the sea, while others even closed their beaches completely
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has put up a Tiktok video showcasing the journey of the launching of Emirates.
The airline founded in 1985, by Sheikh Mohammed, has just had its most profitable year after recovering from the Covid slump.
In a video, the Dubai Ruler explains the journey of the launch and the hurdles they had to overcome to make one of the world's most popular airlines.
The short video opens with shots of Dubai's streets from the 80s with the UAE Vice-President giving a voice-over.
He says, "We tried to make Emirates airlines and marketing managers said 'don't do it' because big companies are losing money and you are starting. You have no chance."
The video shows a short clip of the Dubai royal looking through a pair of binoculars, in ode to his forward-thinking and futuristic approach.
The Ruler continued in the video, "We started Emirates airlines and now it is the biggest airline in the area."
The video ends on an encouraging note, "Many leaders promise, we deliver."
