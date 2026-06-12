Watch: Dubai Police seize vehicle after passenger sits on car door edge, takes photos

Dubai Police’s traffic patrols impounded a vehicle after it was caught engaging in highly reckless stunt driving on a public road at high speed.

Dubai Police said a viral video showed a young woman driving while her female passenger sat on the adjacent door in a manner that puts her own life and the lives of others at serious risk, reportedly while trying to take photos.

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Watch the incident in the video shared by Dubai Police below.

Responsible driving starts with awareness.



Reckless driving and performing stunts are dangerous behaviours that compromise road safety and put lives at risk. Letâs keep our roads safe by following traffic laws.#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/D6BacJ72Eg — Dubai PoliceØ´Ø±Ø·Ø© Ø¯Ø¨Ù (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 12, 2026

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stressed that sitting outside a moving vehicle or extending any part of the body out of it greatly increases the risk of serious injury or death, especially at high speeds or in the event of a crash.

He added that public roads are not meant for stunts or filming content at the expense of safety, calling such behaviour irresponsible and unsafe.

He confirmed that once the incident was identified, specialised traffic teams took immediate legal action.

The driver was identified and summoned, the vehicle was impounded, and a traffic violation was issued for driving in a way that endangers the life and safety of others.

The penalties for this violation include 60-day vehicle impoundment, 23 traffic black points, and a fine of AED 2,000, Dubai Police confirmed.

Brig. bin Suwaidan stressed that Dubai Police will not tolerate reckless behaviour that endangers lives and property, noting that traffic laws exist to protect everyone and reflect public awareness and responsibility.

He stressed that true awareness is not measured by followers or views but by respect for one’s own life and the lives of others, adding that obeying traffic laws is the safest way to reach any destination.