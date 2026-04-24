Watch: Dubai Police impound motorcycles of riders performing stunts, standing on seats

Dubai Police have taken firm action against multiple motorcycle riders that were were caught performing dangerous stunts and violating traffic laws on roads across the emirate.

Riders could be seen boldly weaving through traffic, driving with the first wheel in the air and could be seen standing on their seats.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said traffic patrols detected multiple serious violations, including reckless riding and failure to follow traffic regulations.

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He emphasised that such actions endanger both riders and other road users and can result in serious accidents. He confirmed that Dubai Police remain committed to enforcing the law strictly against anyone who disregards traffic safety.

The motorcycles involved have been impounded, and legal action has been taken against the offenders in line with traffic laws. Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged riders to follow safe driving practices and avoid any form of dangerous behaviour on public roads.

He also called on parents to play a more active role in monitoring their children and raising awareness about the dangers of reckless riding, stressing the importance of ensuring compliance with traffic laws to prevent serious injuries or fatalities.

Dubai Police further highlighted the importance of family supervision and early education on road safety, encouraging riders to use designated areas and avoid imitating risky behaviours seen on social media.