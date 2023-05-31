Watch: Dubai opens first AI-powered firefighting centre with virtual officers that can speak multiple languages

Since the implementation of these advanced systems, target areas have witnessed a remarkable decrease in accident rates, according to authorities

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 2:39 PM

Dubai has unveiled a groundbreaking civil defence hub that is powered by advanced artificial intelligence technology — an infrastructure that is the first of its kind.

Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, recently inaugurated the Civil Defense Readiness Room at the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai.

This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with intelligent proactive systems. By analysing scientific data and other factors, it enhances the Civil Defence team's capability to tackle challenges arising from fires.

Another notable feature of the hub is the use of virtual officers proficient in multiple languages, which could help the team implement firefighting strategies.

The Civil Defense Readiness Room, based on innovative AI concepts and programmes, was set up with an aim to bolster proactive anticipation and rapid response to fire hazards.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his admiration for the facility, highlighting its capacity to support the team's mission of saving lives and protecting properties.

He also commended the visionary approach of the Civil Defense team, led by Brig Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi.

The Civil Defense Readiness Room has significantly enhanced the capabilities and skill levels of civil defense personnel. The implemented programs are at the forefront globally, promoting firefighting awareness and preventive concepts.

This facility stands as a pioneering example of how the integration of AI and cutting-edge technology can revolutionise firefighting efforts, ensuring the safety of lives and protecting properties. The city continues to lead the way in embracing innovation to create a safer future for all.

