Watch: Dubai Hospital’s capacity up by 200% after Dh177 million expansion

Inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan, new outpatient building includes 128 specialised clinics

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 2:39 PM

The Dubai Crown Prince has inaugurated the new outpatient building of Dubai Hospital, which includes 128 specialised clinics equipped with the latest technology and solutions powered by artificial intelligence.

The Dh177 million expansion project increases the hospital’s capacity by 200 per cent, tweeted Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The building has been designed to offer specialised services under one roof. The new facility’s design “addresses the complex demands of building a technologically advanced healthcare facility while considering the needs of people of determination and adhering to green building standards and codes”.

The 32,000-square-metre facility consists of clinics spread across five floors that are equipped to serve 254 patients per hour. The ground floor comprises diagnostic areas, including medical laboratories, radiology rooms, and a pharmacy. These facilities are integrated with the specialised services on the upper floors of the building, “designed to ensure a seamless customer journey”.

The facility’s first floor houses 37 specialised clinics, including ENT, ophthalmology, internal medicine, orthopaedics, and rheumatology. The second floor has cardiology, endocrinology, oncology, surgery, haematology, and allergy and immunology. The third floor includes 48 specialised clinics that offer services in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology, urology, kidney, and dental diseases.

“Healthcare tops the priorities of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Dubai continues to provide the best specialised care through advanced medical facilities and highly qualified healthcare professionals to ensure the health and wellbeing of society,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

He said Dubai offers one of the world’s best public healthcare systems.

“Dubai is one of the world’s fastest-growing cities, with its population set to reach 5.8 million by 2040. Our comprehensive strategy to upgrade the quality of care will ensure that Dubai’s citizens, residents and visitors continue to receive high-quality medical care at modern facilities that are fully equipped to meet the potential needs of a rapidly growing population for specialised health services.”