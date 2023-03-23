Watch: Dubai-based Indian expat on wheelchair sets world record for largest GPS drawing

The athlete is accompanied by Dubai Police cars, ensuring he can complete his route around the Burj Khalifa safely

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 6:43 PM

Dubai-based athlete Sujith Varghese made history when he traced a route around the Burj Khalifa to draw the largest GPS drawing in the world - on his wheelchair.

Varghese is a popular figure in Dubai. He has given multiple Ted talks and advocates for athletes of determination. In a post online, he said that the driving force behind this feat was his will to send a message to other wheelchair-bound athletes - that they are strong and that they need not be held back by their disabilities.

The route the athlete took went down Al Mustaqbal Street and through Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, looping around the Burj Khalifa to form the image of person in a wheelchair.

The video shows Dubai Police forming a convoy behind the wheelchair, protecting Varghese and allowing him to complete his route safely.

He describes the punishing journey, with the Dubai heat beating down on him.

"With every push I gave my wheelchair, my body strained and screamed with pain," he says. However, he goes on to say that what kept him going was his "mission", to let people who have disabilities know that "this is not the end, but only the beginning of a new chapter in their life."

He says that the adversities in his own life were "planned by a higher power", allowing him to become strong enough to give strength to others who need it.

Varghese pulled off the feat and was given the Guinness World Record for 'Largest GPS drawing (individual)', with a drawing that measures at 8.71 km.

"Before you look to the world for inspiration and acceptance, look in the mirror," he says, "because you are the one that the world looks to for inspiration."

"Be the one that guides the light for the rest of us. Chart new territories for those who aren’t lucky enough to have the challenges you face. Because only a person that has the opportunity to overcome great difficulties in life is worthy of greatness, and you have that golden opportunity. So go all the way, and carve your name in the history books for all generations to see.”

ALSO READ: