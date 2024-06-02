Watch: Discarded, tangled fishing nets weighing 500 kg recovered from Khor Fakkan

Screengrab: Sharjah Marine Club/X

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 6:14 PM

Discarded and stuck fishing nets weighing 500 kg were recovered from Khor Fakkan, authorities said in a statement on X.

Teams cleaned the marine waste over two days. The effort was carried out by the Sharjah Marine Club, Bee’ah Company, the Dubai Volunteer Diving Team, and the Sharjah Women’s Diving Team.

The cleaning operation was part of efforts to protect the environment. The teams aimed to save marine wealth from overfishing.