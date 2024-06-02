E-Paper

Watch: Discarded, tangled fishing nets weighing 500 kg recovered from Khor Fakkan

Teams cleaned the marine waste over two days

by

Web Desk
Screengrab: Sharjah Marine Club/X
Screengrab: Sharjah Marine Club/X

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 6:14 PM

Discarded and stuck fishing nets weighing 500 kg were recovered from Khor Fakkan, authorities said in a statement on X.

Teams cleaned the marine waste over two days. The effort was carried out by the Sharjah Marine Club, Bee’ah Company, the Dubai Volunteer Diving Team, and the Sharjah Women’s Diving Team.


Here is a video that the Sharjah Marine Club posted on X:


The cleaning operation was part of efforts to protect the environment. The teams aimed to save marine wealth from overfishing.

Abuse of the marine environment has led to the death of large numbers of fish, marine life and coral reefs in many locations in the city of Khor Fakkan, most notably the Qalqali Rock sinkholes and the car cemetery sinkholes, authorities added.

