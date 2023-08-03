Watch: Cleared of UAE drug charges, Indian actress reunites with family back home

She was accused of drug trafficking in Sharjah in early April this year and was released from prison by mid-June after a comprehensive enquiry

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 11:31 AM Last updated: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 11:34 AM

Indian actress Chrisann Pereira, who was jailed in Sharjah on drug charges, flew back home to Mumbai on Wednesday night after four months of separation from her family. It was an emotional reunion that her brother had captured on video.

The clip, shared on Instagram, shows the family welcoming the actress with a warm embrace at the Mumbai Airport.

“Chrisann is finally back and reunited with us. I know I had announced in June that she would be back, but it took slightly longer, and she’s finally back,” her brother wrote.

Her lawyer, Mohammed Al Redha from Al Redha and Company, had earlier told Khaleej Times that the actress was granted bail on April 27 and was cleared of her charges on June 12. The lawyer also mentioned back then that her passport was taken by the authorities with her name being blacklisted, denying her exit from the UAE. They had waited for clearance to travel after she was cleared of charges.

The 27-year-old actress was allegedly framed by two men who 'deceived' her with false promises of an audition and a role in a Hollywood web series. Reportedly, she travelled to the UAE under the impression of bagging an acting gig.

The two men tricked the actress into carrying a trophy to Sharjah with drugs concealed inside the metal piece. When the woman landed at Sharjah Airport from Mumbai, she was apprehended by the authorities for possession of drugs.

