Watch: Cleared of UAE drug charges, Indian actress reunites with family back home

Working at an architectural firm, Sachin has been a dedicated participant in the Mahzooz draw since its inception
Indian actress Chrisann Pereira, who was jailed in Sharjah on drug charges, flew back home to Mumbai on Wednesday night after four months of separation from her family. It was an emotional reunion that her brother had captured on video.
The clip, shared on Instagram, shows the family welcoming the actress with a warm embrace at the Mumbai Airport.
“Chrisann is finally back and reunited with us. I know I had announced in June that she would be back, but it took slightly longer, and she’s finally back,” her brother wrote.
Pereira was accused of drug trafficking in Sharjah in early April this year and was released from prison by mid-June after a comprehensive enquiry.
Her lawyer, Mohammed Al Redha from Al Redha and Company, had earlier told Khaleej Times that the actress was granted bail on April 27 and was cleared of her charges on June 12. The lawyer also mentioned back then that her passport was taken by the authorities with her name being blacklisted, denying her exit from the UAE. They had waited for clearance to travel after she was cleared of charges.
The 27-year-old actress was allegedly framed by two men who 'deceived' her with false promises of an audition and a role in a Hollywood web series. Reportedly, she travelled to the UAE under the impression of bagging an acting gig.
The two men tricked the actress into carrying a trophy to Sharjah with drugs concealed inside the metal piece. When the woman landed at Sharjah Airport from Mumbai, she was apprehended by the authorities for possession of drugs.
ALSO READ:
Working at an architectural firm, Sachin has been a dedicated participant in the Mahzooz draw since its inception
Healthcare professionals performed a groundbreaking surgery to transform her life with a custom-made jaw
17 million Egyptian students from 35,000 schools participated in the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge
Fuel retailer takes to social media to warn motorists and petrol station users about dangerous practices
The new deadline set for free zone-based businesses to share their inputs is 9 August, 2023
Residents will be able to observe natural animals and see gazelles grazing in the neighbourhood
Shipment, which includes personal supplies, lighting equipment and blankets, will first arrive in Poland and Romania by sea
A combination of factors such as peer pressure, attractive ads, and easy-to-obtain e-cigarettes lead to students taking up the bad habit