Watch: Car crashes into SUV entering road from side street; Sharjah Police warn drivers

Sharjah Police on August 7 shared a video from its operations centre highlighting the importance of staying alert and driving safely on the emirate’s roads.

The shocking footage shows a large SUV emerging from a side street and quickly swerving onto the main road. At the same time, a smaller car is travelling along the road at speed, seemingly unaware that the SUV has entered its path.

Within seconds, the distance between the two vehicles closes rapidly. With little time to react, the smaller car continues forward before slamming directly into the SUV at high speed, resulting in a forceful collision.

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The footage highlights how quickly a routine manoeuvre can turn into a serious road accident when drivers fail to check that the road is clear before entering it.

Watch the video below:

Sharjah Police urged residents and motorists to remain alert and ensure the road is clear before entering or merging onto it. Even a brief moment of distraction or inattention can leave drivers with little time to react and may result in a serious accident.

The police advisory serves as a reminder for motorists to stay focused, avoid distractions and exercise caution when joining a main road.

Sharjah Police has continued to raise awareness among residents and motorists about the importance of safe driving and staying alert on the emirate’s roads.

Last month, Sharjah Police also shared a video highlighting the dangers of unsafe driving and sudden manoeuvres.

In the shocking footage, a car can be seen attempting to take an exit by crossing two lanes almost horizontally. The vehicle comes close to making the exit, but a four-wheel-drive vehicle travelling in the far lane is unable to brake in time and crashes into it.

The impact sends the grey car skidding over the road divider before it eventually comes to a complete stop.

The safety warning comes with good reason. Sudden swerving is among the leading causes of traffic accidents in the UAE, accounting for nearly one in six crashes on the country’s roads last year.

Sharjah Police continues to raise awareness among residents about the importance of driving attentively, avoiding distractions and taking responsibility for keeping everyone on the road safe.