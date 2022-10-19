Watch: Car crashes into 4WD that stops in the middle of UAE road; other vehicles veer off their lanes

Abu Dhabi Police have repeatedly warned motorists against stopping in this manner – an offence which is punishable by a fine of Dh1,000 and six black points

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 11:48 AM

The Abu Dhabi Police have shared a video that highlights the dangers of stopping in the middle of a road. The surveillance footage shows a 4WD stop for no apparent reason, with its hazard lights on. Other vehicles on the road change multiple lanes to avoid the 4WD, but one is unable to stop in time and crashes into it.

The police said motorists must not stop in the middle of the road for any reason. Federal traffic laws specify a penalty of Dh1,000 fine and six black points for the offence.

If motorists are unable to move their vehicles for some reason, they should immediately dial 999 for assistance.

The police have shared multiple videos this year to highlight the danger of stopping in the middle of the road.

A video shared in September shows a van spin out of control as its driver attempts to avoid a vehicle stalled on the highway.

Another video posted in May shows how the traffic offence caused a horrific multi-vehicle crash.

The police have urged motorists to leave sufficient space from other vehicles on the road.

