Watch: Camels drink from Dubai’s ‘Fountains of Mercy’ amid scorching summer heat

A heartwarming video shared by Dubai Municipality shows camels gathering around one of Dubai’s ‘Fountains of Mercy’ to drink fresh water from the specially designed fountain.

The fountain has been designed to make water easily accessible to animals of different sizes. In the footage, several camels can be seen drinking side by side, with both smaller and larger animals making use of the fountain.

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Watch the lovely moment as camels quench their thirst in the scorching summer heat:

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ÙÙÙØ±Øª Ø¨ÙØ¯ÙØ© Ø¯Ø¨ÙØ Ø¶Ù Ù Ø£Ø¹Ù Ø§Ù Ø§ÙÙØ¬ÙØ© Ø§ÙØªÙØ¬ÙÙÙØ© ÙÙØ­ÙØ§Ø¸ Ø¹ÙÙ Ø§ÙÙ Ø¸ÙØ± Ø§ÙØ­Ø¶Ø§Ø±Ù ÙÙ Ø¯ÙÙØ© Ø¯Ø¨ÙØ ÙÙØ§ÙÙØ± Ø§ÙØ±Ø­Ù Ø© ÙÙØ³ÙÙØ§ ÙÙ Ù Ø®ØªÙÙ Ø£ÙØ­Ø§Ø¡ Ø§ÙÙ Ø¯ÙÙØ©Ø Ø¨Ø¥Ø³ÙØ§Ù Ù Ù ÙØ§Ø¹Ù Ø®ÙØ±. pic.twitter.com/8iJ0PH3wXP — Dubai Civility Committee (@dubaicivility) August 6, 2026

50 fountains for birds and wildlife

Dubai Municipality launched the 'Fountains of Mercy' initiative in January 2026, introducing 50 dedicated drinking fountains for birds and wildlife across the emirate.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s focus on environmental sustainability, biodiversity protection and humane urban development, while promoting values of compassion and coexistence.

Of the 50 fountains, 25 will be installed in urban areas to provide water for birds, while the remaining 25 will be placed in desert and natural areas to support wildlife in their natural habitats.

Designed with sustainability at its core

The fountains have been designed in line with environmental best practices, using durable, high-quality materials to support long-term use and ease of maintenance.

The fountains will operate using solar energy, helping to reduce their environmental impact while ensuring an efficient and sustainable supply of water.

The fountains will provide water year-round, including throughout Dubai’s hot summer months and the cooler winter season, ensuring wildlife has continuous access to drinking water throughout the year.

The project is supported by a Dubai-based philanthropist through a sustainable charitable endowment, reflecting values of generosity and social responsibility while supporting efforts to protect wildlife and the environment.

The initiative forms part of Dubai Municipality’s wider efforts to create a more sustainable and balanced urban environment while supporting the objectives of the Dubai Civility Committee.

By providing accessible sources of water for birds and wildlife, the 'fountains of mercy' project aims to encourage greater coexistence between people, animals and the city’s natural environment.