Watch: Burj Khalifa shimmers in green to celebrate Saudi Arabia's 93rd National Day

The event was hosted by the Saudi Arabian Consulate General in Dubai at Hilton Al Habtoor City
As Saudi Arabia celebrates its 93rd National Day, UAE, its brotherly nation has also taken part in the country's celebrations.
The iconic Burk Khalifa lit up in green as it celebrated Saudi's National day today.
In a video posted on Instagram, the flag is seen displayed across the building as the national anthem plays in the background.
Burj Khalifa and Emaar went on to wish the country on this prosperous occasion on the social platform.
"May this day be filled with unity, pride and celebrations of your rich heritage. Wishing the people of Saudi Arabia continued prosperity and success. Happy National Day!"
Earlier today, UAE leaders congratulated Saudi Arabia, with the UAE President even posting a heartwarming reel showcasing the two countries' brotherhood.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai also took to X to post his congratulations.
In the message, the UAE royal said, "Heartfelt congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its people, its King, and its Crown Prince on the occasion of the Saudi National Day."
Sheikh Mohammed added: "We pray for their goodness, security, and glory. We also pray for the brotherhood and love between the two brotherly peoples. May you have a happy new year. May your people be well and may your flag fly high."
ALSO READ:
The event was hosted by the Saudi Arabian Consulate General in Dubai at Hilton Al Habtoor City
Weather forecast for the upcoming week consists of fair to partly cloudy weather, with freshening winds expected to blow
The astronaut's return back to UAE after six months in space was celebrated by his father Saif Muftah Al Neyadi at his home
RTA urges residents to adhere to directional signs and use alternative routes
Residents have been advised not to approach the site or take photographs
Mohammed bin Salman gave a rare wide-ranging interview to Fox News where he spoke on a variety of topics
This will be the first time since 1968 that the Picasso masterpiece will be on display outside the United States
Visitors to the Middle East’s largest theme park destination will have two opportunities to enjoy the Saudi-themed fireworks at 7pm and 9pm