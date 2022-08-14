Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up with Pakistan flag to celebrate 76th Independence Day

The country celebrates the occasion on August 14 every year

Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 10:10 PM

Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, lit up with the Pakistan flag on the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day on Sunday, August 14.

The flag can be seen displayed as though it is waving on the surface of the huge building, among excited roars from the crowds around the Burj Khalifa and the Fountain below.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, turned up to celebrate Pakistan's 75th anniversary of independence at the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai on Sunday morning. A flag hoisting ceremony, songs, and important speeches marked the occasion.

