Watch: Bollywood star Sunny Leone spends an 'amazing week' in Dubai

The actor accompanied by her husband visited Dubai Ice Rink among other tourist hotspots

Photo: AFP

Mon 17 Jul 2023

Indian actress Sunny Leone has shared a video of her “most amazing week” in Dubai, as she was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber.

The actor has been sharing visuals from her trip recently on Instagram, via stories and posts.

The clip opens to Sunny Leone flashing her million-dollar smile. Next, we can see the actress and Daniel Weber enjoying their time at Dubai Ice Rink. The couple also paid a visit to the warehouse of Brands4u. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Thank you so much @gtholidays.in for the most amazing week. Love you, Dubai.”

In the post shared, she was also seen marvelling at the fishes at an aquarium and making a splash at a water park.

Before this, Sunny Leone allowed her fans to take a look at her “favourite thing to do ever” in Dubai. In the video, the actress is seen having a blast at the Ice Rink.

In the caption, Sunny Leone wrote, “My favourite thing to do ever.”

The star also channelled her Beyonce energy in a hilarious video. Check it out here:

While in Dubai, Sunny Leone also caught her husband Daniel cheating on her with ice cream. The actress shared a video on Instagram as well. The clip opens to Sunny Leone recording the reflection of her husband on the window. He is relishing a bowl of ice cream. When Sunny Leone asked him what he was up to, Daniel replied that he was fetching water.

“When my husband Daniel cheated on me with……,” read the caption of her post.

Sunny Leone also visited the warehouse of Brands4u, an online shopping website in UAE. She was surprised to spot products of her makeup brand, Star Struck, in the warehouse. The actress launched her product line at the Concept Brand Exhibition Dubai World Trade Centre in December 2018.

Alongside the video, Sunny Leone wrote, “Loved seeing Star Struck by Sunny Leone at the Brands4U warehouse!! #Dubai.”

Sunny Leone’s film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, was screened at the Sydney Film Festival as well as the Cannes Film Festival.

