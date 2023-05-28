Watch: Band records global hit song in Abu Dhabi, video goes viral

Published: Sun 28 May 2023

As temperatures increasingly begin to rise in the UAE, most residents miss going back into the desert with friends – camping, lighting a fire, and singing songs.

Residents can relive the winters through a viral video put up by popular band 'Music Travel Love' on Instagram.

The video features members of the band, along with some others who come together to sing the popular song 'Stand By Me', in Al Ain.

Standing with microphones in the middle of the vast desert, the band sang the iconic song while showing viewers glimpses of the city.

Interspersing shots of them singing with clips of the greenery in Abu Dhabi and the stunning high peaks that adorn the city, the band attempted to truly give a tour of the marvellous capital of the UAE.

In the caption of the viral video, they also thanked Visit Abu Dhabi for their support.

