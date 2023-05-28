Watch: Band records global hit song in Abu Dhabi, video goes viral

Top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed during this week's draw
As temperatures increasingly begin to rise in the UAE, most residents miss going back into the desert with friends – camping, lighting a fire, and singing songs.
Residents can relive the winters through a viral video put up by popular band 'Music Travel Love' on Instagram.
The video features members of the band, along with some others who come together to sing the popular song 'Stand By Me', in Al Ain.
Standing with microphones in the middle of the vast desert, the band sang the iconic song while showing viewers glimpses of the city.
Interspersing shots of them singing with clips of the greenery in Abu Dhabi and the stunning high peaks that adorn the city, the band attempted to truly give a tour of the marvellous capital of the UAE.
In the caption of the viral video, they also thanked Visit Abu Dhabi for their support.
ALSO READ:
Top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed during this week's draw
First shipment of more than 90 containers carrying excellent quality, fully ripened Sindhri and Almas varieties reached Emirates by sea
Many eateries open specifically for this demographic and keep their meals at lower prices for them
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes that the countries would implement the agreement they reached in Brussels in February
He is seen talking to his son-in-law Maneh, the son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Maneh Al Maktoum
Ministry affirms that the nation expresses strong condemnation of these criminal acts, which aim to de-stabilise security and stability
All these will be bought from publishers that are currently participating in the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair
The video features a father who takes a nap on a beach while his children are playing