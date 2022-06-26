Watch: American tourist surprises fiancée as Ain Dubai beams marriage proposal

World’s highest observation wheel lit up with the words ‘Yassi Will You Marry Me?’

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 5:21 PM

An American tourist surprised his girlfriend when he beamed his marriage proposal on the world’s highest observation wheel as they sailed past the iconic attraction at Bluewaters on Friday evening.

As Ain Dubai lit up with the magical words ‘Yassi Will You Marry Me?’ Ben Daneshgar pulled out a large diamond ring from his pocket and slipped it onto her beloved’s finger.

Yassi Hosseini responded with a loud ‘yes’ and a big hug.

Danseshgar, who has been visiting Dubai since 2016, said he weighed several ideas to pop the question, but nothing appeared more wow-worthy than a display on the 250-metre-high Ferris wheel.

“The moment Yassi and I decided we were going to Dubai I called my friend Dino Ladhani who lives here. I had to propose to Yassi in 10 days and needed to come up with something quickly,” he recalled.

“Dino and I drew up with a list, well, he did. It had everything from scuba diving to skydiving. I was still weighing my options when Dino called me last week to enquire if I was okay to have my proposal splashed on Ain Dubai. I thought he was kidding. I didn’t even know if it could be done but Dino and his wife Ruby made it possible."

Ruby said they pulled out all the stops to ensure there were no hiccups.

“Around 10 days back, Ben called us from Los Angeles saying he wanted to propose to Yassi in Dubai [and he] needed something out of the ordinary. We looked up several locations before picking up Ain Dubai. It’s been a pleasure working with them,” said Ruby.

“Dino and I were both nervous as we sat on JBR beach, our eyes fixed on the giant wheel on Friday. As the clock struck 8, the spokes of Ain Dubai lit up with the words Yassi Will You Marry Me. It was magical.

Dino had booked a yacht for the couple with a camera crew on board to capture the moment. It was hot and humid, but the weather conditions would not spoil the moment for a couple in love. Their family and friends back in LA are still in disbelief that we could pull off something so grand at such short notice.”

Danesgar said he’s always had a special place for Dubai in his heart. “It was only apt that I choose this beautiful city to propose to the love of my life.

ALSO READ:

“I’ve travelled to many places, but I can say without a doubt that the love I have for Dubai, the feeling I get when I come here, the people, culture, that feeling of security, the camaraderie, that magical thing in the air is second to none, and to be able to make this proposal, here it means everything to me.”

Daneshgar added, “Yassi and I have roots tracing back to Iran, we were born and raised in America, but Dubai will always be our home.”