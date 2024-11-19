Watch: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets French President at G20 summit

Photo & Video: WAM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, on the sidelines of the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and France, exploring ways to strengthen cooperation and expand strategic partnerships between the two nations.

Sheikh Khaled and Macron underscored the importance of building on the strong historical ties and collaboration between the two countries and their people, emphasising both nations' shared commitment to advancing strategic partnerships.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video below: