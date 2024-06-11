Watch: 4WD nearly flips over in shocking UAE accident after distracted driver rams into barrier

Screengrabs: Abu Dhabi Police video

A major traffic accident was caught on the Abu Dhabi Police's road cameras, caused by a distracted driver who drove way too fast and didn't leave a sufficient safe distance from the car ahead of him.

In the 31-second clip that the police shared on Tuesday, a four-wheel drive is seen speeding through the left most lane of the road, not minding that there was not enough distance between him and the other car.

Unable to avoid a collision, the four-wheel drive hit the vehicle in front. The collision was strong enough that the driver lost control, causing his vehicle to smash into a road barrier and nearly flip over.

The front part of the car is wrecked after ramming into a road barrier.

Motorists were reminded not to get distracted and to maintain focus while driving, ensuring full concentration to address any vehicle malfunctions promptly. Neglecting attention in such situations could lead to traffic accidents, often resulting in fatalities and severe injuries.

Authorities stated that the fine for distracted, reckless driving is Dh800 and 4 traffic points.