Watch: 4 new attractions at Sharjah Safari that reopens on September 21

It is the first initiative of its kind in the region and aims to encourage community to embrace higher accessibility standards for individuals with autism
With the scorching temperatures cooling down, animals at the Sharjah Safari are all set to make a splash when the attraction opens for its second season from September 21. The largest safari of its kind outside Africa, the 8sq km park will feature a number of new additions this season.
The Dh1 billion project houses more than 50,000 animals of 120 species. These include lions, elephants, giraffes, black and white rhinoceros, crocodiles, deer, bulls and many endangered animals.
The park will be open Monday to Sunday from 8.30am to 6.30pm. Gold and silver ticket holders must enter before 2pm, and bronze holders, before 4pm.
The park is an immersive experience to discover African wildlife. Each environment there represents a different part of Africa.
Visitors can watch the animals being cared for and explore the 100,000 African Acacia trees that Sharjah Safari houses.
