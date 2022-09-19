Watch: 4 new attractions at Sharjah Safari that reopens on September 21

Dh1 billion project is the largest of its kind outside Africa, and houses over 50,000 animals

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 7:00 AM

With the scorching temperatures cooling down, animals at the Sharjah Safari are all set to make a splash when the attraction opens for its second season from September 21. The largest safari of its kind outside Africa, the 8sq km park will feature a number of new additions this season.

The Dh1 billion project houses more than 50,000 animals of 120 species. These include lions, elephants, giraffes, black and white rhinoceros, crocodiles, deer, bulls and many endangered animals.

Here is how much the tickets cost:

Walking tour:

Regular bus tour:

Luxury vehicle with guide:

Timings

The park will be open Monday to Sunday from 8.30am to 6.30pm. Gold and silver ticket holders must enter before 2pm, and bronze holders, before 4pm.

What’s new this season?

The park is an immersive experience to discover African wildlife. Each environment there represents a different part of Africa.

12 environments: Sharjah Safari has expanded to include 12 diverse environments that let visitors discover African terrain, animals, and birds.

Visitors can watch the animals being cared for and explore the 100,000 African Acacia trees that Sharjah Safari houses.

Kalahari environment: It mimics the Kalahari Desert in Africa. Rich in nature, it homes several types of birds, antelopes, and gazelles. It is an arid desert region which embraces elements of wildlife that are dependent on seasonal rains.

Lemur: It lives mainly in spiny forest environments. Visitors will have the opportunity to roam the animal's natural habitat on foot. They are endemic to the island of Madagascar.

Niger Valley: Its name originates from the Niger River, which Arabs called the Nile of Sudan and river of the rivers.

