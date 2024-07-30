Watch: 18-year-old Emirati who played with bees in his childhood makes own honey 'loved' by royals

KT Photos: SM Ayaz Zakir

Unlike most kids his age, who were interested in toys or action figures, Sultan Al Dhamani was drawn to something far more fascinating – the world of honey bees.

For the 18-year-old Emirati, beekeeping and producing honey is not just a business, but a passion he has been following since the age of five.

Initially, he did not like honey at all, having heard stories of bee stings. “Just hearing about it made me run away and I was scared, but I wanted to experience honey production,” said Al Dhamani.

Stories about bees, how honey was produced, and the method of extracting it made Al Dhamani very curious. Al Dhamani requested his uncle to teach him about the magical world of honey.

“My uncle is a beekeeper, owning many apiaries and a few bee farms to produce honey. I thought, ‘Why not take advantage of the opportunity? I can find out how honey is extracted.’ He told me that this job requires a lot of patience and work and I agreed to take up the challenge,” said Al Dhamani.

Al Dhamani accompanied his uncle to the farm and spent time with the bees. “It was in 2011 when I saw the honey bees for the first time. My uncle explained the types of honey and how every type of honey has a specific time for its production,” said Al Dhamani.

Going to the farm and learning about honey became a daily affair for the young child. “I used to visit the farm after school and learn more about honey every day,” said Al Dhamani.

“After a week, the time I was waiting for came. I saw how honey is extracted from the apiaries and filtered. In those days, there were manual machines in which honey frames were placed, and the machine was rotated to extract the honey,” said Al Dhamani.

The learning process was intense but thrilling for the young Emirati. “I was so happy because I learned a lot about honey and how to extract it. I insisted on going with him every time to filter the honey.”

As Al Dhamani grew older, his passion for beekeeping deepened. “After a few years of experience, I got my first batch of honey bees; I could proudly say, these are my honey bees. I started taking care of them and extracting honey. I loved the process and continued filling the jars.”

His dedication and hard work started to pay off when he started his own business, Asal Aldar. “My uncle’s business is very well established and known in the UAE. My business was growing. I started participating in exhibitions and festivals. My uncle, father, and I entered competitions and won prizes.”