'Was saving Dh500': Dubai's responsible riders blame ‘a few reckless’ ones for e-scooter ban

Photo: Simone Majocchi/KT reader

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Dubai resident Bimbo Calitis, 47, has been using his e-scooter daily for more than four years now shuttling between home and work in Jumeirah. He wears safety helmet, never drives beyond the designated areas, and never gets past the speed limit. He has never been into any accident.

His family and close friends, too, find it convenient, practical and safe to move around with their e-scooters going from home to work and back. They follow all road safety regulations.

But they are aware there are riders who have been in several accidents and endangered not only themselves but other road users as well. Calitis and other responsible riders like him lament the fact that “because of these few reckless riders”, they are also bearing the brunt as some communities are calling for a blanket banning of the battery-operated mobility devices.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We are getting a bad rap because of these reckless riders,” Calitis, founder and CEO of Amphibious Swim and Surf School in Jumeirah, told Khaleej Times. The Filipino expat added “e-scooters are still the most economical and efficient way to go around the city on short distances".

“It is counter-productive to ban them as they have proven to be effective first- and last-mile mobility solutions; and many residents have benefited using them,” noted Calitis, adding: “To be honest, I have been saving more than Dh500 monthly by using my reliable e-scooter rather than taking a taxi going around Jumeirah area. I also find e-scooters more environment-friendly.”

Bimbo Calitis

Wave of calls for e-scooter ban

Just this week, more residents have voiced concerns about the reckless use of e-scooters in their communities, noting that some riders pose danger not only to pedestrians but also to themselves.

This came following the recent decision by Dubai Community Management to prohibit all types of e-scooters in the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) community to enhance the safety of residents and visitors. The measure was aimed at preventing accidents and maintaining the pedestrian-friendly appeal of the area, noted the property developer.

The apprehension by residents for e-scooters is not without basis. Just last month, Dubai Police seized 640 bicycles and e-scooters after their riders committed various violations, including overspeeding, riding in undesignated areas, and not wearing safety gear and helmet.

In June, Dubai Police reported four people lost their lives in separate accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles in the first half of 2024. The police also recorded 25 injuries from January to June this year.

Authorities are serious in catching violators. They have recorded more than 7,800 traffic violations and confiscated a total of 4,474 e-scooters and bicycles in the first six months of 2024. This means that on average, roughly, 43 traffic violations were recorded and 24 e-scooters or cycles were seized by the authorities in Dubai daily.

‘Reckless riders not e-scooters are the problem’

“The reckless rides are the ones that triggered the crackdown on e-scooters. They are the problem – and should be solely held responsible – and not the e-scooters,” Calitis underscored.

He added: “E-scooters are a means to enjoying environment-friendly mode of transport. But some people lack the discipline to use them properly. That’s the main problem and that’s what we need to resolve, and not call for a ban on e-scooters.”