Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi launches first-ever ‘Superman Run’

One can choose between three routes; a 3km, 5km and 10km Family Run

by Wam Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 4:37 PM

Following the launch of “Superman Season”, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be hosting its first-ever “Superman Run” to offer a family-friendly run on March 19, from 6am – 12pm.

Guests will experience a day full of fun and entertaining activities while choosing between three running routes; a 3km, 5km and 10km Family Run, which will be held around the perimetres of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Also, a 200m complimentary Kids Run will be held inside the park premises starting the race from Metropolis and ending in Gotham City.

At the end of the race, top runners will get to claim their Super Hero embroidered medals during the awards ceremony inside the Warner Bros. Plaza. Those lucky enough to be standing on the podium will get to take memorable pictures featuring a special appearance from the Man of Steel himself alongside Supergirl.

Participants can collect their race packs a day before race day, on March 17, from 10am - 5 pm, at the golf multi-sport tents outside the park entrance.

