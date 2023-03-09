Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi launches first-ever ‘Superman Run’

Civil Defence services and police vehicles rush to the area of the blaze
Following the launch of “Superman Season”, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be hosting its first-ever “Superman Run” to offer a family-friendly run on March 19, from 6am – 12pm.
Guests will experience a day full of fun and entertaining activities while choosing between three running routes; a 3km, 5km and 10km Family Run, which will be held around the perimetres of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.
Also, a 200m complimentary Kids Run will be held inside the park premises starting the race from Metropolis and ending in Gotham City.
At the end of the race, top runners will get to claim their Super Hero embroidered medals during the awards ceremony inside the Warner Bros. Plaza. Those lucky enough to be standing on the podium will get to take memorable pictures featuring a special appearance from the Man of Steel himself alongside Supergirl.
Participants can collect their race packs a day before race day, on March 17, from 10am - 5 pm, at the golf multi-sport tents outside the park entrance.
ALSO READ:
Civil Defence services and police vehicles rush to the area of the blaze
Meeting reviews developments plan aimed at raising the quality of life of citizens and residents
Having the booth at the next world fair is a testament to stand's vision, says minister
Crown Prince of Dubai hands them medals and wishes them the best in their professions
Ministry calls on authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension
Amna Al Qubaisi, the first female racing driver from UAE, says it feels amazing to accomplish big at a young age, but it takes courage and dedication to compete in a male-dominated sport
Currently, cyber fraud tops the list of international crimes, says Interpol chief
Out to change the world with their craft, Sana Sajin, 13, and Mark Mitryakov, 9, can enjoy the remainder of their expenses-paid school years at the Bloom World Academy