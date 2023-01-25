Want a glimpse into Dubai's future? This museum's ultra-modern robots use technology 'close to people's hearts'

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 6:17 AM

One of the most prominent features of the Museum of the Future is the family of robots that are interspersed in different parts of the building. Robots, according to a museum official, are a glimpse into the future.

In a recent visit to the museum, Khaleej Times caught up with Maitha Al Mehairi, Project Executive at the Museum of the Future to talk about the idea behind the existence of robots on the premises.

“The Museum of the Future allows the person to tap into their own imagination, creativity and humanity for sustainability and hope. As you go through the various parts of the museum, you will see different technologies which are part of the far future,” she said.

Maitha Al Mehairi

When it comes to the near future, which is in the ‘Tomorrow Today’ exhibition on the museum’s second floor, visitors here can get a glimpse of what the future will be like in the next 5 to 10 years, according to Maitha. “This is where you can see the latest robots and technologies. Guests can have a glimpse of what the future will look like. In the past you wouldn’t have had that, but here you allow people’s imagination and creativity to expand and to predict what the future looks like,” she said.

She said that robots like the interactive robodog and the flying penguin demonstrate technologies that are close to people’s hearts. “Robots can be in different shapes and ways and can be experienced in different ways as well,” she said, adding that the museum is always keen on continuously adding the latest technologies and to allow people to experience them and to interact with them.

“We have different types of robots which come into different shapes and forms. We have the AI humanoid robot which is different than the robotic hand café. The flying penguin comes closer if you raise your hand, and the robodog imitates some movements,” said Maitha.

According to Maitha, robots allow children to be more educated about the future and about what technology can do, and how it can be part of our life rather than something on the side. “If you look at the younger generation, they are much smarter. My daughter would say things that I wouldn’t have been able to say at her age because of technology,” she said, adding that imagination, hope and creativity will allow children to be exposed to technologies which weren’t available for the older generations.

The family of robots in the museum will always expand and continuously change. She said that the museum is keen on showcasing the latest technologies for the young and older generations.

The Museum of the Future, which is part of the Dubai Future Foundation, was dubbed the most beautiful building in the world by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The museum opened its doors to the public a little less than a year ago on February 22, 2022. Over 33 per cent of the museum’s power comes from solar energy and its panels were produced with the support of automated robotic arms. It is an architectural wonder as it stands 77 metres high with no internal pillars. The iconic unique stainless steel façade, which span 17,600 square metres, carries the inscriptions of three inspirational quotes by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed on innovation and the future.

