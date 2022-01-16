WAM, Colombia news entities discuss cooperation

They also discussed their participation in the Global Media Congress, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi next November

A delegation from the Emirates News Agency (WAM) has discussed ways to enhance cooperation with a number of media entities in Colombia, along with their participation in the Global Media Congress, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi next November.

The discussion took place during the visit of the delegation, led by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, to Colombia, as part of the Emirates News Agency's efforts to build fruitful relations of cooperation and sustainable partnerships with several global media entities.

The WAM delegation visited the headquarters of the Colombian magazine "Semana", one of the largest magazines in Colombia, to review ways to further enhance joint cooperation, and the best means to publish topics of interest to its audience in Colombia, noting that the weekly dedicated a full edition in 2021 about the UAE.

The delegation also held a meeting with the Colprensa news agency, and touched upon means to strengthen relations between the two sides in terms of news exchange and media cooperation. A media cooperation and news exchange Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the visit.

WAM delegation also visited the headquarters of "El Tempo" newspaper, which is the most widely distributed publication in Colombia, where the parties tackled ways to activate the MoU that was signed last year with the newspaper.

The delegation then visited the headquarters of the Caracol Television Network, one of the leading TV networks in Colombia since 1998. During the visit, opportunities to enhance media cooperation and news exchange between the two sides were reviewed. A delegation of Caracol will visit the UAE next month to sign an MoU for cooperation in the field of news exchange.

During their visit to the headquarters of Blu Radio, which was founded in 1927, the delegation was briefed about the work system and reviewed ways to enhance media cooperation between the two sides.

The Emirates News Agency delegation also visited the headquarters of El Espectador Newspaper, one of the oldest newspapers in the world, which was established in 1887 as the first newspaper in Colombia. An MoU was signed to cooperate in the field of news exchange.

The WAM delegation concluded its working trip to Colombia by visiting the headquarters of the Latin American Information Alliance (AIL), a media organisation that includes 22 private television networks in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Al Rayssi said that WAM is looking forward to building strategic relations with media establishments in Colombia, as part of the continuous cooperation between the two friendly countries across various fields.

WAM Director-General stressed that the media is a major tributary of development in countries, pointing out that this visit embodied the two sides' efforts to establish an advanced model for media cooperation at various levels.

He added that the Global Media Congress, which will be hosted in the capital Abu Dhabi next November, "constitutes an important step in the process of cooperation between WAM and other international media entities, and we look forward to a prominent participation of Colombian media establishments in this prominent global event."

Al Rayssi concluded by thanking all officials from the UAE Embassy in Colombia, commending their efforts to provide all forms of support to the WAM delegation during its stay in Colombia, which played a crucial role in making the visit a success.