Walking as workout? UAE doctors clarify hitting step count not enough

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 8:40 PM

Do you call it a day after hitting 10,000 steps? Or, do you know someone who considers walking as a form of exercise?

Doctors have said the activity is a great addition to an overall workout plan but cannot be the sole form of movement to ensure a well-rounded fitness regimen. It is also generally not classified as a sport.

Dr Mohammed Metwally, consultant Orthopaedic Surgery at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital in Al Qusais, told Khaleej Times a sport typically involves a higher level of physical exertion, competitive elements, and specific rules.

He said: “Walking is an excellent low-impact exercise that can be done at varying intensities and is accessible to most people. There are also certain types of walking that offer more significant health benefits, such as brisk walking, interval walking, hill walking, and Nordic walking.

"While walking provides numerous health benefits and can contribute significantly to overall fitness, it is often beneficial to combine it with other forms of exercise," he strongly advised.

Dr Mohammed Metwally

“A combination of strength training, flexibility exercises, and high-intensity interval training will create a well-rounded fitness regimen,” he added.

Is it a sport?

Dr Matilde Valade, osteopath at Wellth, provided a perspective on whether regular walking can be considered a sport. She noted: "Sport is defined by several key characteristics, including physical activity, rules and regulations, competitive nature, and an organised structure.”

“If regular walking exercise follows these rules, then we can say that it is considered a sport, she added, underlining: “Walking is a form of exercise that offers a wide range of health benefits similar to higher-intensity activities."

Similar benefits to running

“Studies have shown that walking with moderate intensity offers similar benefits as higher intensity running. Hence, walking can be considered just as effective as other forms of exercise,” she continued.