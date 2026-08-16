Walk-in open for Indian consular services at 16 Alhind centres in UAE; who is eligible?

Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi announced that walk-in facility will be available Alhind Tours and Travels centres for eligible applicants seeking to avail Indian consular, passport, visa and attestation services.

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The walk-in will be available between 9am and 1pm at all 16 Indian Consular Application Centres operated by Alhind.

The eligible applicants refer to these groups:

Tatkal passport applicants

New-born cases

Emergency Certificate applicants

Senior citizens

People of determination.

The Indian mission reiterated that applicants are encouraged to book online appointments, as walk-ins will be attended as per the availability of slots.

Alhind consular centres

Indian consular, passport, visa and attestation services in UAE were outsourced to Kerala-based company Alhind Tours and Travels from July 22, 2026.

Appointments can be booked online on the website consularsevainuae.com, with service timings at all centres, from 8am to 6pm.

The service charge levied by AlHind is Dh19, inclusive of VAT. This fee includes all the services related to passport, visa and attestation services such as form filling, photograph, typing documents, domestic courier, printouts and photocopies. This Dh19 service charge will be taken in addition to the Indian government fees.