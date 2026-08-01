UAE official shares top spots for visitors at Unesco-listed Wadi Wurayah

As Wadi Wurayah gets a coveted spot on the Unesco World Heritage List, nature lovers and hikers are eagerly awaiting its reopening to explore it further. The wadi, which was closed to public for several years, was opened through controlled group visits in January this year.

“The iconic waterfall and its surrounding freshwater pools are undoubtedly among the most memorable features of Wadi Wurayah,” said Asilah Abdullah Al Mualla, Director-General of the Fujairah Environment Authority. The top official shared some must-visit spots inside the area.

She added that her personal favourite place was the main waterfall and the freshwater pools around it, particularly early in the morning.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

“When the mountains are quiet and the light begins to reach the canyon, there is something deeply moving about hearing flowing water in such an arid mountain environment,” she said.

“In that one location, you can see the essence of Wadi Wurayah — water, geology, wildlife, and resilience coming together. It reminds me that even the most delicate ecosystems can continue to flourish when they are properly understood, respected and protected.”

True beauty of Wadi Wurayah

However, she added that the true beauty of the area extends far beyond the waterfall and encouraged visitors to take time to appreciate the spring-fed streams, deep mountain canyons, dramatic rock formations and natural viewpoints across the Hajar Mountains.

“Wadi Wurayah is a living cultural landscape,” she added. Archaeological surveys have identified around 70 sites within the protected area, including traces of ancient settlements, burial sites and rock inscriptions.

During authorised and guided visits, these features help visitors understand the close relationship that has existed between people, water and the mountains for centuries. Tours are offered only during the hiking season from early to mid-October, and visitors must register for an organised tour operated by Fujairah Holidays, with packages starting from Dh300 per person.

Hidden wonders

What surprised Asilah most during the numerous studies conducted in the area was the extraordinary amount of life hidden within what appears to be a rugged landscape. Scientific work has documented approximately 1,099 species, including 216 plant species. Researchers identified 55 invertebrate species that were new to science.

Some discoveries were equally remarkable. A dragonfly previously considered extinct was recorded in the UAE through research associated with the area. Researchers have also documented the indigenous wadi fish using its specialised body to climb sections of the main waterfall.

"These observations show us how remarkably wildlife has adapted to survive in Wadi Wurayah's challenging conditions," she said.

Continuous research and community involvement remain vital. "Conservation is not limited to protecting a place physically," she explained. "It requires continuous research, long-term monitoring and the participation of people. It reminds me that even the most delicate ecosystems can continue to flourish when they are properly understood, respected and protected."