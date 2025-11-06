VR experience takes visitors to Holy Kaaba, life in Makkah and Madina 1,400 years ago

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to walk inside the Holy Kaaba, or see how Makkah and Madina looked more than 1,400 years ago? A new virtual reality (VR) experience at the Sharjah International Book Fair allows visitors to do just that, offering an immersive journey through time that brings the early days of Islam to life.

Developed by Ana Al Madina, the project uses advanced VR technology to recreate the streets, homes, and spiritual landmarks of the two holiest cities in Islam. As soon as visitors put on the headset, they find themselves drifting through space, descending slowly toward Earth before landing in ancient Makkah.

The experience begins in the heart of the city during the time when Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was born. The viewer stands before the Kaaba, built with rough stones and surrounded by idols. The narrow alleys and open markets of old Makkah come alive, showing traders selling goods, residents walking through the streets, and a voice narrating how people lived in those times, including how women and young girls were treated before Islam’s arrival.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Soon, the viewer is made to feel the birth of the Prophet (PBUH) and scenes of his early life, followed by his spiritual retreat in the Cave of Hira, where Angel Jibreel appeared with the first revelation. The narration explains how the divine message began, while the visuals create a sense of presence so real that visitors instinctively reach out to the cave walls.

Dr Adil Abdul Qadir, Manager of Ana Al Madina, said the aim is to educate and inspire. “This VR set is designed purely for educational purposes. People who experience it understand what Makkah and Madina were like 1,400 years ago, the culture, the lifestyle, and the way people interacted,” he said.

The visual journey continues as the screen transitions to scenes of early Muslim armies forming in Makkah, followed by the transformation of the city after Islam spread. At the end of the video, viewers find themselves standing before the modern-day Kaaba. The headset allows them to step inside the Holy Kaaba, taking in its structure, the golden lamps, and the serenity of the sacred space. That's an experience that leaves many visibly moved.

Dr Adil said the emotional response from visitors has been overwhelming. “The feeling of watching or experiencing this is amazing,” he said. “Many people come out with tears in their eyes because it feels so real, as if they have truly travelled back in time. It helps them understand the message of peace and unity that the Prophet brought.”

Another segment of the experience transports users to Madina, where they witness the Prophet’s migration, the construction of Masjid Al Nabawi, and glimpses of his home and community life. The simulation illustrates how the Prophet (PBUH) established a society founded on compassion, equality, and justice.

“This journey connects people to faith through knowledge,” Dr Adil said. “We want visitors not just to see history, but to feel it, to experience the values that shaped our world.”