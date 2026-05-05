Voices of the UAE: What keeps the country confident in uncertain times

At a time of heightened global and regional uncertainty, companies in the UAE are not pulling back. Instead, business leaders are doubling down on investment and long-term growth, underpinned by confidence in the country’s economic direction and institutional strength.

In conversations with Khaleej Times, top CEOs and business leaders spoke of expansion plans and confidence in the country’s ability to stay resilient through uncertainty. Their perspectives form the first instalment of Voices of the UAE, a new six-part Khaleej Times editorial series that launches today.

Stay u

The first instalment, Leadership, features senior business leaders, CEOs and entrepreneurs from across industries. Through a set of structured questions, it explores confidence in the UAE as a global business hub, its resilience in the face of uncertainty, and the outlook for future growth.

For many, the current moment is not one to pause or slow down in uncertain conditions. Instead, it is about deepening the ecosystems that matter most for the next phase of growth, said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC. “That means continuing to invest where trade, capital, infrastructure and innovation come together most effectively for the businesses that rely on them.”

Others pointed to the UAE’s role as a critical global hub for trade and supply chains.

“The UAE is our home and our largest hub and we are fully committed to deepening our presence here,” said Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and MD of DP World GCC. “Jebel Ali Port and Jafza remain at the heart of that. Our focus is on enhancing productivity, improving turnaround times and ensuring we continue to meet growing customer demand, particularly in times where reliability and speed are critical to keeping supply chains moving.”

The theme of resilience also runs through the responses, with leaders describing it not as a defensive position, but as a driver of growth.

“The UAE’s economic resilience is no longer a defensive trait. It has become a growth strategy,” said Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance. “Its ability to navigate uncertainty is anchored in long-term economic diversification, supported by strong institutions and forward-looking policymaking. A defining strength is its institutional agility.”

Sara Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said the UAE’s resilience is reflected in its ability to respond quickly while continuing to move forward.

“The UAE’s economic resilience today is defined by its ability to respond with speed, stabilise effectively, and continue moving forward,” she said. “This capability is rooted in a long-standing national approach shaped by decades of navigating regional and global shifts, where adaptability, diversification, and forward planning have consistently guided decision-making.”

What comes next

Over the coming weeks, Voices of the UAE will continue with five more instalments:

Voices of Influence: Celebrities, influencers and content creators on the UAE as a global stage for creativity and culture.

Voices of Hospitality: Chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers and F&B entrepreneurs on how hospitality shapes the UAE’s global identity.

Voices of Innovation: Founders, technologists, AI leaders and startup entrepreneurs on building companies and shaping future industries.

Voices of the Next Generation: Young entrepreneurs, innovators, creators and students on opportunity, ambition and the future they are building.

Voices of the People: UAE residents and Khaleej Times readers on community, belonging and everyday confidence in the country.

Together, the series seeks to build a picture of how confidence in the UAE is being sustained across business, culture and society. For now, the message from the first instalment is clear: In the UAE, uncertainty is being met with continuity, and resilience is translating into growth.