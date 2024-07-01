Visit from astronauts, talent shows: UAE schools ‘power down’ ahead of two-month summer break

Amity School Dubai, Students of Grade 2 (Photos: Supplied)

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Schools in the UAE are ‘powering down’ ahead of the two-month summer break that begins on Monday, July 8, for most schools in the country.

For a majority of students, Friday, July 5, is the last working day, with institutions reopening almost after two months on Monday, August 26.

Some schools will have visits from UAE astronauts before the summer holidays. A few are hosting end-of-year trips and award ceremonies, while others are planning staff dinners and appreciation events for support workers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, many Indian schools have already begun their summer break, having concluded their first term last week.

UAE astronauts to visit school

Simon Herbert, Head of School/CEO, GEMS International School, Al Khail, said, “The final week at school is focused on celebration and community. It is also time for a special event at our school — one that will see two UAE astronauts from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre come to open our new Space Lab.”

“There are no exams in the final week, as these have already taken place and reports have been written. Our Parent Association has kindly organised teacher appreciation events and we also have our annual academic and sports awards ceremonies.”

Honouring teaching and support staff

School leaders reiterated that they will be hosting several events and activities during the week to honour achievements of both students and staff.

Tracy Crowder-Cloe, Principal of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, said, “During the last weeks of the term, our students are celebrated during prize-giving ceremonies, highlighting successes across a range of awards relating to the school’s values. We will also host our end-of-year house events.”

Students will also participate in various end-of-year trips, talent shows, and concerts.

Awards, musical shows and orchestra

“This includes a whole school musical showcase with singing, an orchestra, a wind band, and student rock bands, as well as piano recitals and an art exhibition. There will also be final sporting events, competitions, and tournaments, thus ending off the year on a high note. In addition, the Pre-Prep students and staff will also enjoy a fun-filled Splash Day on their new campus,” added Crowder-Cloe.

The Principal reiterated as part of their year-end celebrations, the school will also be hosting several events to honour and thank the dedicated staff. “This includes a staff dinner and a staff appreciation event which also includes teachers and members of the student leadership team. The school also hosted a support staff appreciation lunch to thank our non-teaching and support workers for all they do,” she added.

Indian schools also complete their evaluations ahead of their summer adieu. School heads highlighted the pace and intensity of a hectic term now transitioning to embrace a relaxed holiday setting.

Sangita Chima, Amity School Dubai Principal, said, “We completed all our exams in the previous two weeks. This week we completed an error analysis for each student and a rigorous review of assessment data. We see an exciting KG Market Day, a 10-Day Maths Challenge, Talent Auditions, and fun class parties on a WWYW (wear what you want) on the last day before we say our goodbyes.”