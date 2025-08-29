Viral video does not show 'UAE-supported' Colombian fighters in Sudan: Reuters

A fact check by Reuters has revealed that a video circulated of alleged "Colombian mercenaries" fighting in the Sudanese city of El Fasher "with support from the UAE" is false.

The videos surfaced online after Sudan claimed in early August that it had destroyed an Emirati plane carrying Colombian mercenaries, killing at least 40. UAE rejected the allegations, called them "unfounded" and pointed out that they continue a pattern of disinformation and deflecting blame.

According to Reuters' fact check, the videos actually "appear to show part of a joint military training exercise between the US military and forces from other European countries in Estonia".

UAE's Afra Al Hameli, Director of Strategic Communications at the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, slammed the "falsehoods and lies of the Port Sudan authority."

Referencing the Reuters fact check, she said the UAE "remains above the media disinformation campaigns launched by the Port Sudan authority, which are nothing more than desperate attempts to cover up its practices, violations, and direct role in the civil war tearing Sudan apart."

The Emirates continues to support the aspirations of the Sudanese people to achieve peace and live a dignified future, she added.

Fact check

Reuters said the original video was released by the Defence Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) of the US Department of Defence, which was filmed on July 24, with the participation of units from the US Army, the British Armed Forces, Canada, and Estonian Armed Forces near Camp Tapa in Estonia.

A statement from the US Fifth Corps (Victory Corps), based in Poland, published on August 18, confirmed the training took place from July 21 to 25 and involved mortar fire and live ammunition to evaluate combat readiness.

According to Reuters, the emblem of the US Army’s 3rd Infantry Division can be seen on the uniform of the person inside the vehicle and on a soldier firing a weapon — this division participated in the joint Estonian exercise.