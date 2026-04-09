Watch: Breathtaking video of camels passing through Umm Al Quwain sea goes viral

A video of a herd of camels wading through the waters of Umm Al Quwain, weaving past mangroves, has gone viral on social media. The video offers a rare and mesmerising glimpse into the UAE’s rich natural vegetation and landscape.

The footage, captured by Emirati content creator Noora Alshamsi, shows the camels trudging through shallow water, leaving her followers captivated by the stunning scene. The video has garnered thousands of likes and amassed views, even drawing a “like” from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Noore Alshamsi, who frequently documents the hidden gems of the UAE, stumbled upon the enchanting sight during a visit to the mangroves of Umm Al Quwain.

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Speaking to Khaleej Times about the moment, she said, “I was at the location and stumbled upon it completely by chance. The scene caught my attention, and I felt it deserved to be documented, especially since it highlights such a beautiful and unique aspect of our environment.”

Watch the breathtaking video below:

When asked about capturing the perfect shot, Alshamsi explained that she is always prepared. “I usually like to be ready, and I almost always have my photography equipment with me because this is part of my passion. Sometimes, if I see a special shot, I capture it immediately, even if I hadn’t planned for it beforehand.”

The overwhelming public response took her by surprise. “Honestly, the reaction made me very happy. Thank God, the engagement was incredibly beautiful, and the best part is that it reached so many people and won their admiration,” she shared.

“Of course, I was even more honoured that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, may God protect him, interacted with the post. That truly brought me so much joy.”