UAE: Viral TikTok trend sees residents swap Dh40 coffee for Dh10 alternatives

A viral trend on TikTok—where UAE residents are shown switching from pricey Dh40 speciality coffees to more affordable Dh10 alternatives —has started a debate across the country. The movement has brought to light differing views on cafe pricing, consumer spending habits, and the legal boundaries of online criticism.

For many, the issue is a matter of value and perception. Fatima, a resident of Al Ain, believes that while operational costs play a significant role in pricing, cafes could do more to retain customers.

“I believe the location greatly influences coffee prices. A vibrant spot with a view will naturally have higher prices,” she told Khaleej Times. “However, we are witnessing inflation everywhere, from the cost of coffee beans and matcha, which suppliers pass on to the cafe owner, to employee salaries, rent, and utilities.”

Fatima remains neutral, suggesting that cafes with consistently high prices could avoid criticism by offering periodic promotions.

She also noted the power of social media trends in driving demand, which some cafes might exploit by raising prices. “The solution is for cafe owners to offer discounts, and for customers to manage their money wisely, buying what they can afford rather than just following trends,” she concluded.

How much for a simple coffee outing?

The debate also touches on the social implications of high prices. Julia, a sociology student, argues that the rising cost of a simple coffee outing is becoming exclusionary.

“It is unreasonable to pay such a large sum for some milk and coffee. For those from limited-income families, the high prices can prevent them from socialising with friends,” she said. “For daily coffee drinkers, it now requires a dedicated budget. Coffee is starting to shake the budget, not fix the mood.”

Julia pointed out that new cafes often open with the same inflated prices, rarely dropping below Dh30. “We don’t want to cut anyone’s livelihood, but we want the exorbitant prices to be reduced. It’s not reasonable to drink a coffee for Dh50. I hope all businesses will consider their prices and be mindful of others’ circumstances.”

Crossing the line

As the debate rages online, videos and comments targeting specific cafes have become common.

Legal Consultant Mohammed Saleh Al-Maisari, Director General of Al-Azm Legal Consultancy, warns the public to differentiate between expressing an opinion and engaging in defamation.

“The law guarantees everyone the right to express their opinion freely and objectively, but a person’s freedom ends when it infringes on the freedom of others,” Al-Maisari stated. “You can comment that a restaurant is good or bad, that prices are high, or that service is poor. But you cannot attack individuals, calling the manager rude or the staff disrespectful.”

He emphasised that comments on platforms like Google Maps or social media must remain within the bounds of law and decency. The acts seen in some videos, which incite campaigns against specific establishments, are criminalised under the UAE’s cybercrime laws.

“There is a lot of confusion. Some people say, ‘This is my opinion.’ Okay, it is your opinion, but here you have assaulted the freedom of others, attacked them, incited against them, and slandered them with offensive phrases,” he clarified. Al-Maisari stressed the need for public awareness on this issue, noting that many businesses are now filing complaints against individuals who have crossed the line in their online comments.