Referred to as ‘shooting stars’, meteors are space rocks that enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and burn up
Iconic French restaurant Le Fouquet's, which has hosted thousands of celebrities in its 124 years of operations across the world in locations including New York, Paris, and Abu Dhabi, will be opening its first outlet in Dubai tomorrow.
Scheduled to open in Burj Plaza, the Dubai branch of the restaurant will offer magnificent views of the Burj Khalifa. The decorator of the restaurant Bruno Borrione has imagined a glamorous setting where the black and white Harcourt portraits adorn the emblematic wood-panelled. With its prominent splash of red in its seating and utensils, Foquet's will start serving customers from Thursday evening. A limited number of tables for the opening night are still available for reservations.
According to its website, the restaurant promises a chic gourmet break and will continue being an ambassador of the Parisian 'Art de vivre'.
Well recognised for its bright red shade on the 99 Avenue of the Champs Elysees, Fouquet's has been a hotspot for the who's who of popular culture for over a century.
ALSO READ:
Referred to as ‘shooting stars’, meteors are space rocks that enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and burn up
One of them is a mother who is planning to buy new clothes for her two children as soon as she gets the cash
The billionaire businessman made these comments while speaking at the All India Management Association (AIMA) Foundation Day yesterday
The subscription is complemented with vouchers from brands such as Nando’s, Baskin Robbins, Pizza Express and FNP UAE
The authorities are ramping up inspections aimed at reducing accidents and protecting road users
A total of 250 research experiments will be carried out by the team, which includes Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, during the mission to the ISS
Ahmed Sabith reaches UAE on his trip from India to Egypt's Al Azhar University, covering 11 countries
Emirates Development Bank to offer green financing, financing capital expenditure, and finance start-ups and SMEs