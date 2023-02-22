View of the Burj: Iconic French restaurant to open in Dubai from Feb 23

Limited number of tables for the opening night are still available for reservations

Photo: Le Fouquet/Twitter

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 4:23 PM

Iconic French restaurant Le Fouquet's, which has hosted thousands of celebrities in its 124 years of operations across the world in locations including New York, Paris, and Abu Dhabi, will be opening its first outlet in Dubai tomorrow.

Scheduled to open in Burj Plaza, the Dubai branch of the restaurant will offer magnificent views of the Burj Khalifa. The decorator of the restaurant Bruno Borrione has imagined a glamorous setting where the black and white Harcourt portraits adorn the emblematic wood-panelled. With its prominent splash of red in its seating and utensils, Foquet's will start serving customers from Thursday evening. A limited number of tables for the opening night are still available for reservations.

According to its website, the restaurant promises a chic gourmet break and will continue being an ambassador of the Parisian 'Art de vivre'.

Well recognised for its bright red shade on the 99 Avenue of the Champs Elysees, Fouquet's has been a hotspot for the who's who of popular culture for over a century.

