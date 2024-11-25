Video: UAE royals attend wedding reception in Abu Dhabi

Photos: X/@ADMediaOffice

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended a wedding reception hosted by Dr Ali Rashid Abdullah Al Nuaimi for the marriage of his son Rashid to the daughter of Abdullah Khalifa Saifan Al Suwaidi.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, also attended the reception.

The UAE royals congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

