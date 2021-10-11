Video: UAE robocop gets official police badge; here is what it will do

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
Umm Al Quwain has a new officer in town — Detective Robotok, a robotic police officer that investigates crimes against children.
Coinciding with the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, the project was launched by the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command, in partnership with the Umm Al Quwain Smart Government Department.
Major-General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, commander-in-chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, inaugurated the first job card for Detective Robotok.
The robot started working on October 3 after a three-year training experience, during which it achieved impressive results in the investigation of crimes against children.
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Meet the robots that will guide you at mega event
>> Video: Robots to deliver food, groceries in Dubai this year
Al Mualla said project is in line with the aspirations of the Umm Al Quwain leadership towards the future and its keenness to implement artificial intelligence in all its services.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE11 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE14 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE14 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE14 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE15 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE15 hours ago