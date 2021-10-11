Video: UAE robocop gets official police badge; here is what it will do

Umm Al Quwain - Detective Robotok began working on October 3 after three years of training

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 11 Oct 2021, 1:07 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Oct 2021, 1:21 PM

Umm Al Quwain has a new officer in town — Detective Robotok, a robotic police officer that investigates crimes against children.

Coinciding with the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, the project was launched by the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command, in partnership with the Umm Al Quwain Smart Government Department.

Major-General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, commander-in-chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, inaugurated the first job card for Detective Robotok.

The robot started working on October 3 after a three-year training experience, during which it achieved impressive results in the investigation of crimes against children.

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Meet the robots that will guide you at mega event

>> Video: Robots to deliver food, groceries in Dubai this year

Al Mualla said project is in line with the aspirations of the Umm Al Quwain leadership towards the future and its keenness to implement artificial intelligence in all its services.