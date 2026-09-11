Video: UAE President sends care package to citizens seeking medical treatment in Germany

While visiting Germany on an official trip, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made a small gesture of kindness that won hearts all over the internet.

Videos shared by multiple accounts online showed a thoughtful care package Emirati patients received in the country, with a short note from the leader.

"I pray to Almighty Allah to grant you a speedy recovery, bless you with good health and wellbeing, and may you return soon to your families and homeland in the best of health," the card from Sheikh Mohamed said.

From what can be seen in the video on the internet, the care box came with comforting chocolates, jars of honey and a bouquet of flowers, a gracious gesture from the UAE leader. Watch the video below:

This isn't a rare occurrence. Often, the UAE President makes small gestures to show his appreciation for citizens and residents, that become talking points about the leader's care despite his demanding schedule.

In fact, last month, shoppers at Abu Dhabi's Mushrif Mall were surprised to find the President walking in the aisles of a Lulu Hypermarket. There, he shook hands with residents who'd stopped to greet him, and in a simple act, returned a salute with his palm placed on his chest.