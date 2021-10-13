Video: UAE helicopter lands on road to rescue accident victim

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
A dramatic helicopter operation in the UAE helped transfer an accident victim to a hospital in the shortest time possible.
Listen to stories like this on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
The Asian had sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Sharjah’s Nizwa.
The Ministry of Interior posted a video showing one its helicopters swooping down on the accident site on a road. Paramedics administered first-aid, before the victim was airlifted to Al Qassimi Hospital.
The ministry’s air wing routinely conducts rescue missions. Air support is extended during crashes in remote areas; and rescue operations around mountains and valleys, among others.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE11 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE14 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE14 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE14 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE15 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE15 hours ago