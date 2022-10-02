UAE: Dramatic video shows man airlifted after he lost consciousness due to fatigue while hiking

By Web Desk Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 11:21 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 12:17 AM

Fujairah Civil Defence on Saturday conducted an exceptional operation to rescue a man who slipped into unconsciousness due to severe exhaustion.

The National Search And Rescue Centre posted the dramatic footage of the mountainside rescue, showing the man being airlifted by a member of the team.

According to the post, Fujairah Civil Defence were the first to receive the distress call. It was then transferred to auxiliary operational systems from the operating room team of the NSRC. The team quickly dispatched rescue aircraft to evacuate the patient.

The patient was quickly transferred to Dibba Hospital in Fujairah to receive further necessary medical treatment.

